SUSSEX CO., DE - The Delaware Seashore State Park announced temporary delays and parking lot closures as DNREC tests equipment for the inlet's sand bypass system.
The Delaware Seashore State Park says delays and parking lot closures will be in place for the next 10 to 12 weeks. Delaware's Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is testing equipment for the Indian River Inlet's sand bypass system. Park officials say the system "helps bolster our beaches and inlet coastline against erosion and fortifies them for storms and tidal surges ahead."
On June 9th, there will be temporary beach access restrictions as crews offload materials for the relaunch of the bypass system.
On July 1st through mid-August, there will be temporary disruptions to the north and south side beaches and their parking areas as crews use large equipment.
On July 11th, there will be a full-day closure of the beach crossover near the inlet jetty for equipment installation.
Delaware Seashore State Park officials say there may be minor tidal disruptions, like rip currents, while the Shoreline and Waterway Management Section beach crew are working. They urge those entering and in the water to use caution and follow the posted signs.