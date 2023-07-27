CHINCOTEAGUE, Va.- The expected time for the Chincoteague Ponies to swim back to Assateague Island has been announced.
According to the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, the ponies will leave the carnival grounds around 11 a.m. on Friday. They will go the reverse route of the Pony Parade. Officials expect the swim time to be between noon and 12:30 p.m. The ponies will make their way back to Assateague Island where they will live until it’s time for next year’s pony swim.
The parade will only have the south herd adults and is anticipated to go faster than Wednesday’s.
Those wanting to watch the swim are asked to arrive at Veteran’s Memorial Park or Pony Swim Lane earlier than the expected swim time.
The north herd will be taken back on a trailer Thursday afternoon following the auction.