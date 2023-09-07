CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company has shared an update reporting a trouble-making stallion and his mares, as well as unfortunate news of three ill ponies.
In a Facebook post today, the Fire Company says they conducted their first fall pickup on August 26th but were eluded by a stallion named Twist and his group of mares. Twist and his fellow “fugitives”, the Fire Company says, have proven elusive before.
The Fire Company attempted an on-foot search for Twist in his territory that day, reportedly prioritizing the three foals in his group. The ponies, however, managed to stay off the Fire Company’s radar. The three foals were finally discovered the next day, but once again evaded capture. The Fire Company says the adult herd had not been seen in two days at that point, even after over 1,000 acres had been searched by various means.
Twist and his herd were finally found this past Sunday, and another roundup was reportedly attempted. This time, the Saltwater Cowboys were able to get the renegade herd close to the corrals, but Twist turned and led the mares and foals barreling through the Cowboys.
Twist is still “at large” at this time, according to the Fire Company, who say they will continue to try and capture the foals before the fall roundup, slated for September 29th and September 30th.
The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company also shared unfortunate news of three ponies afflicted with Pythiosis, otherwise known as swamp cancer. Pythiosis is an infectious disease caused by water-borne microorganisms, according to the National Library of Medicine. The Company says the last time Pythiosis was detected in the Chincoteague ponies was at least two years ago, citing this year’s rainy summer for the illness’ return.
The Company does have vaccines for the disease, but says it is not perfect and can still allow for infection while the severity of symptoms can be lessened.
Three ponies have reportedly been affected: Jubilation, Carlton’s Martha Lou, and Misty’s Hailstorm. The ponies are reportedly being treated and have been moved to a veterinary practice for ongoing care. Misty’s Hailstorm received the vaccination more recently than the other two, according to the Fire Company, and so has a tougher fight ahead of her.
“We are praying that the vaccine coupled with excellent medical care and immunotherapy will be enough to save these three,” the Fire Company’s post reads. “We are providing valuable information for Dr Hansen to improve the vaccine which will help us down the line even more. We have come so far in fighting this disease and it’s safe to say that now our ponies have a fighting chance when before it was a downhill battle.”