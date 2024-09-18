UPS

CHINCOTEAGUE, VA - Islanders on Chincoteague are facing challenges with shipping and returning packages, as using UPS services now requires a trip off the island.

While residents frequently see UPS trucks making daily deliveries—sometimes even twice a day—sending a package has become a far more complicated task, according to Town Council member Denise Bowden.

“A small package requires us to make an 18-mile round trip. To mail a larger box or print a label, it’s a 42-mile round trip,” said Bowden.

This inconvenience is due to the closure of the island's former parcel drop-off location, leaving residents with no on-island option for sending packages. While there is a UPS drop-off box in nearby Oak Hall, it only accommodates small packages. For larger items, the closest drop-off point is in Pocomoke, Md., at an Advanced Auto Parts store.

“When the drop-off location went away, we realized it had become a need rather than just a convenience,” said Kim Dennis, owner of Holly Hocks on Main Street.

Dennis, who ships items two to three times a week, said the lack of a convenient drop-off location has significantly impacted her business.

“I ship to customers all over the country, and not having a local UPS drop-off means I lose valuable time driving to Oak Hall or Pocomoke. It also costs me money,” Dennis said.

Timothy Johnson, with Seaside Vacations, expressed similar frustrations.

“We send and receive packages almost daily. It used to take three or four minutes to leave the office and send something off. Now, it takes half a day,” said Johnson.

Bowden has reached out to UPS in hopes of resolving the issue but has yet to make progress.

“FedEx has a box here, and I’ve contacted UPS via email and phone calls, even found a place to put a drop box, but UPS responded that they aren’t accepting any new requests at this time,” Bowden explained.

WBOC reached out to UPS as well to find out if a Chincoteague location would be considered - but have not yet heard back.

For now, islanders must continue making lengthy trips off-island for shipping needs, hoping for a more convenient solution in the future.

