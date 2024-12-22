OCEAN CITY, MD - The Town of Ocean City announced they are providing a free Christmas tree drop-off site to recycle trees after the holidays.
The Town of Ocean City says starting Thursday, December 26th, the town will provide a free Christmas tree drop off site at the 100th Street Municipal Parking Lot. Trees can be placed in the northeast corner of the 100th Street lot from December 26th through January 13th.
All tinsel, ornaments, and other non-wooden items should be removed prior to dropping off your tree. The collected trees will be taken to a county landfill where they will be recycled.