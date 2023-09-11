City Leaders Possibly Adding Financial Consequences To Cambridge Curfew

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The saga of the juvenile curfew continues during Monday's commissioner meeting in Cambridge.
Back in August, three commissioners voted to continue the juvenile curfew. That curfew would be for 12 months and include fines if a child was caught outside past curfew hours. The mayor, Steve Rideout vetoed that vote.
Rideout's proposal was to include a Local Care Team and do away with the fines. The team would consist of departments around Dorchester County like the Health Department, juvenile services, or the public school system.
In addition to Rideout's ordinance, Commissioner Sputty Cephas added in red ink that if a juvenile and the family refuses the services with the Local Care Team then they would be fined.
Fines range from $50 for first offenders and $100 for second time offenders.
Cambridge resident, Melinda Madison says the care team is a great idea but she thinks it wont work unless there is a fine. "I would agree with the fact that care teams are the first priority. I think the idea of mentoring somebody and helping them along the way makes the most sense. But, if they're not willing to do that then there does need to be a consequence," says Madison.
Another resident agrees. Warren Muhammed says, "I think if it keeps coming out of their pockets [the parents] they're going to get a hold on their child and say you can't be doing this."
While others can't agree that fining the parents will solve the issue.
"Right now you got so much inflation. People are struggling now. A lot of the kids that you're going to find are coming from low income homes, probably. How are parents going to afford that? You're just going to make it worse and add to the stress," says Dave Mitchell.
The added language was only for discussion and no action can be taken until Sept. 25. However, if that version is passed on Sept. 25 the curfew could take effect Oct. 1.
The curfew would impact ages 15 and younger. Hours would be 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights and 10 p.m. all other nights.
To read the entirety of the ordinance click here. (Scroll to page 31).