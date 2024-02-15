REHOBOTH BEACH, DE -- Rehoboth Beach Commissioners will meet on Friday in a special budget meeting to discuss possible fee increases to make up for a $4 million budget deficit for 2025.
The city's proposed budget for next year is $37.7 million. Rehoboth Beach Mayor Stan Mills says it is significantly focused on employees.
"The proposed budget tries to keep up with health costs and the ever increasing employee salaries, but we do that because we do believe our employees are number one in town," says Mills.
Mills says the proposed budget also includes capital improvements and maintenance projects accounting for about $9 million, wastewater improvements accounting for about $5 million, and an annual paving program.
However, Mills says next year's budget is more than $2 million more than the current budget.
To close the $4 million deficit, city leaders are considering increasing metered and permit parking fees, rental taxes, property taxes, and wastewater fees.
Homeowner Jeffrey DiGregorio says he doesn't mind.
"I'd say the taxes here are about a third of what they are in Wilmington," says DiGregorio. "I know what I've been paying, and I have heard through some friends that the taxes were going to go up and it's something that you prepare for. I mean I have anyway, but just living down here, anything is worth it."
Others think city leaders should take a different approach to financing before increasing rates.
"First thing that comes to mind is a ten percent cut across the board or whatever that percentage is to get to the number you need to be," says homeowner Richard Miller. "The second one is putting projects off for a couple of years. Third is looking at the efficiency of the city employees themselves."
Mayor Mills says the city has already made some budget cuts.
City commissioners will have a special budget meeting Friday at 9 a.m. to discuss the potential fee increases. Commissioners will then have an opportunity to vote on some of the changes at their regular meeting at 2 p.m.