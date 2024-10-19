Cambridge Mayor Candidates 3

CAMBRIDGE,MD - The City of Cambridge election results have been announced. The mayoral race will now head to a runoff election in December. 

Cambridge voters went to the polls today to vote for their pick of the three candidates vying for the position of city mayor. The three candidates are familiar figures in the City of Cambridge, and have previously held elected office in the city. 

The official mayoral election results released by the City of Cambridge: 

Lajan Cephas - 42.52% with 637 votes 

Andrew Bradshaw - 40.99% with 614 votes 

La-Shon Foster - 16.49% with 247 votes 

Due to no candidate receiving more than 50% of the vote, the two top candidates, Cephas and Bradshaw will advance to a runoff election scheduled for December 3rd.

 

The official commissioner election results released by the City of Cambridge: 

Ward One

Brett Summers - 54.56% with 293 votes

Laurel E. Atkiss - 45.44% with 244 votes 

 

Ward Two 

Shay Lewis-Sisco - 50.96% with 106 votes

Nancy C. Jackson - 31.73% with 66 votes 

Jermaine Anderson - 9.62% with 20 votes 

Jenna LeCompte - 7.69% with 16 votes 

 

Ward Three 

Frank Stout - 73.46% with 191 votes 

Gary Gordy - 26.54% with 69 votes 

 

Ward Four 

Sputty Cephas - 54.15% with 144 votes 

Dave Cannon - 45.86% with 122 votes 

 

Ward Five 

Brian Roche - 100% with 158 votes 

