CAMBRIDGE,MD - The City of Cambridge election results have been announced. The mayoral race will now head to a runoff election in December.
Cambridge voters went to the polls today to vote for their pick of the three candidates vying for the position of city mayor. The three candidates are familiar figures in the City of Cambridge, and have previously held elected office in the city.
The official mayoral election results released by the City of Cambridge:
Lajan Cephas - 42.52% with 637 votes
Andrew Bradshaw - 40.99% with 614 votes
La-Shon Foster - 16.49% with 247 votes
Due to no candidate receiving more than 50% of the vote, the two top candidates, Cephas and Bradshaw will advance to a runoff election scheduled for December 3rd.
The official commissioner election results released by the City of Cambridge:
Ward One
Brett Summers - 54.56% with 293 votes
Laurel E. Atkiss - 45.44% with 244 votes
Ward Two
Shay Lewis-Sisco - 50.96% with 106 votes
Nancy C. Jackson - 31.73% with 66 votes
Jermaine Anderson - 9.62% with 20 votes
Jenna LeCompte - 7.69% with 16 votes
Ward Three
Frank Stout - 73.46% with 191 votes
Gary Gordy - 26.54% with 69 votes
Ward Four
Sputty Cephas - 54.15% with 144 votes
Dave Cannon - 45.86% with 122 votes
Ward Five
Brian Roche - 100% with 158 votes