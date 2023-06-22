City Of Cambridge To Fix Street Lights In Neighborhoods

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The City of Cambridge is working to prioritize lighting in their neighborhoods.
When it comes to preventing crime, darkness is no ally. Several street lights around the city are either too dim or not working. That's why the Cambridge Police Department says around 48 street lights in the city need to be upgraded.
Especially along Maces Lane in between Bradley and Bayly St.
One neighbor says she puts out several lamps around her home because of the lack of street lighting.
Marvel Deshields says, "Its very, very dark in this whole area on Miles Ave. It could stand for some light and most definitely we should have some type of lights over by the schools at night. Even if it's just close to the sidewalk, just to brighten it up over there."
But others never realized the neigborhood has street lights. Amanda Elliott hopes that upgrading the lights will keep the neighborhood safe.
"I didn't know that we had any street lights at all," says Elliott. She added, "That would sway people from coming here who don't belong."
The Cambridge Police Department who conducted the study says those 48 upgrades will go towards lights on Pine St., Cornish Drive, Camelia St., and Gloria Richardson Circle.
Chief Justin Todd says fixing the lights are imperative to crime prevention.
"Taking away anything that provides a safety net to the criminal element out there is imperative. If we could have more lights, more cameras, technology like shot spotter all of that comes together. If we get a shot spotter alert, we get the suspect on camera, and the lighting is good, the chances of catching our criminal are really good," says Todd.
While a timeline isn't set the city says it is working with Delmarva Power on plans to upgrade the 48 lights throughout the city.
The exact list of lights has not yet been provided by Delmarva Power. Each new light will cost the City about $360 to the annual electric bill.