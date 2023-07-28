SALISBURY, Md.–Ahead of Unity Square construction schedules, the City of Salisbury announced it plans to make administrative changes geared toward improving the downtown atmosphere.
Public parking has been a top conversation in the community since the City announced the transition of three lots to developers Gillis Gilkerson.
A press release stated, “In an effort to improve the parking and visitor access to Downtown Salisbury during Unity Square Construction, parking pricing and hospitality services are being updated.”
Starting July 31, visitors parking downtown will be allotted four hours of public parking during ticketing hours, including one free hour and additional time priced at $2 per hour. Drivers must register with the Flowbird app or use a pay station regardless of the time spent parked.
On-street and permit parking will still be free every day after 4 p.m., as well as on weekends, holidays, and Free Friday parking holidays; plus free two-hour weekday parking in the garage, according to the press release.
“During this time of transition, ticketing will be lenient in an effort to ease visitors into any new policies,” the announcement added.
The plan is intended to span July 31 to Sept. 1, according to the press release, with official communications and signage to be updated as construction progresses.
The City also plans to implement a Downtown Ambassador Program by Sept. 1 with the goals of “Beautification” and “Hospitality.” Ambassadors will stand in the parking garage and walk the city’s sidewalks to assist visitors and maintain the downtown atmosphere, according to the plan. Still in the hiring process, the Ambassador Program is projected to be working by September.