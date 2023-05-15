SALISBURY, Md. - The city of Salisbury is touting low crime numbers.
In a Monday afternoon press conference, Police Chief Barbara Duncan says 2022 saw some of the lowest part 1 crime numbers in the past two decades.
That includes offenses like murder, rape, burglary and assault.
Duncan credited policing and community partnerships for the decline.
She says a big area of concern right now is theft, particularly from cars.
"It's going to take continued work I mean we've learned here we've shifted away from a lot of our traditional policing methodology into community policing," she said.
"We've enjoyed that success certainly but we've learned how to really seek out partnerships and work collaboratively," Duncan continued.
Duncan previously announced her retirement as Police Chief, effective on June 30.