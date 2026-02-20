SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury residents now have a new way to report non-emergency issues to the city.
The city’s Information Services Department has moved service requests to an updated Citizen Reporter platform, aimed at making the process simpler and more efficient.
The system, previously referred to as “problems or issues,” is still available on the city’s website under “Report an Issue.” The new version features a form-based layout designed to be easier for residents to navigate and for staff to manage.
Users can submit requests anonymously or sign up for status updates. They can also view other reported issues and find additional information on the Citizen Reporter Hub site.
Mayor Randy Taylor said the goal is to make it easier for residents to connect with city government and track their concerns.
The application walks users through confirming the issue is not a 911 emergency, selecting a location and category, and adding details or photos.
City officials said the platform uses Esri’s ArcGIS technology and includes feedback gathered from users of the previous system. They say the changes should improve workflow and provide more consistent updates on requests.