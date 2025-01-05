SALISBURY, MD - The City of Salisbury has provided updates for the community regarding reminders and information ahead of an impending winter storm.
The City of Salisbury says they are monitoring the predicted winter weather and are prepared to clear the roads to ensure community safety.
According to city officials, all city services will continue on schedule. This includes garbage and recycling pickup on Monday, as well as scheduled yard waste pickup. Scheduled services can change if the weather is severe enough.
The city is reminding those with property adjacent to any street within the city limits that they are responsible for the removal of snow from the sidewalks. The City of Salisbury says, "The snow must be removed for the entire length of their property for a width of four feet. The removal must take place within six hours after the snow has stopped falling. If the snow stopped between the hours of 5 p.m. and 7 a.m., then the snow needs to be removed before 2 p.m."
Additionally, vehicles should be cleared from snow emergency routes. The routes have been posted with signs and will be first priority for plowing and salting. When the Salisbury Police Chief declares a emergency, disabled or parked cars without snow tires or chains may be removed from these streets by authority of SPD.
If you live near a fire hydrant, the Salisbury Fire Department reminds people to make sure they are accessible with a 4-foot diameter around the hydrant.
The following CITY CLOSURES are provided by the City of Salisbury:
- The Salisbury Zoo will be closed on Monday, Jan. 6 in anticipation of poor weather. The Zoo is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 7.