SALISBURY, MD - The City of Salisbury workers overwhelmingly voted to approve the city's first union contract.
City workers voted 100% in favor of ratifying the city's first union contract for general government employees.
That contract included 6% in total raises for full-time and part-time employees over the two years of the contract, with a 4% increase going into effect in July, and another 2% increase going into effect next January.
Contract highlights also include a pay premium for working during weather emergencies and Christmas, as well as "an expansion of pay premiums for those working evening and night shifts, expanded workplace rights and protections, additional benefits including expanded family leave provisions, and more".
A Police Communications Officer for the City of Salisbury, Samantha Gray said, "It’s incredible to see the results of all of our hard work and organizing in this last year. Through this bargaining and ratification process, we have had a chance to speak up and use our voices to protect what we love about our job and to improve on the issues that have concerned us".
Just last Fall, the union won formal recognition after the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service certified majority support within the bargaining unit of more than 200 employees. Workers formed the union to address concerns relating to various subjects. Some of those included competitive wages, parental leave, staffing levels, and safety standards while working.