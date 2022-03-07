Clayton, Del.– A Clayton Fire Company member has been hospitalized for head injuries after falling 25 feet while cleaning equipment.
The Clayton Fire Company says, just before 7 p.m. a member of the Clayton Fire Company was assisting in the fire station cleaning duties using a scissor lift to clean an upper portion of the North engine room bay. The member was injured when the bay door was opened hitting the scissor lift and knocking the lift over causing the member to fall approximately 25 feet striking his head on the bumper of a piece of fire apparatus.
Due to the work detail several company EMT’s were at the station and began immediate life saving measures. The Kent County Paramedics and the Smyrna American Legion Ambulance were called to assist in the treatment of the member. The State Police Helicopter was called to assist and transported the member to the Christiana Trauma Center with head injuries.
The Clayton Police Department was on scene to assist and will be conducting an investigation, no further details have been released at this time.