CLAYTON, Del.- A 45-year-old Clayton man is behind bars following his arrest on child pornography charges.
Delaware State Police said that late last week, troopers and Department of Justice Investigators assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, took Jason D. Cooke into custody without incident. He was transported to Delaware State Police Troop 3, where he was charged with five counts of dealing in child pornography, all felonies.
Cooke was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $250,000 cash bond.
This case remains an active investigation being conducted by the ICAC Task Force. Anyone who may have additional information regarding this case or was a potential victim is asked to contact the Child Predator Task Force at 302-739-2030.
Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.