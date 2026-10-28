Cars lined up in parking spaces inside of a parking garage.

Downtown Salisbury Parking Garage

SALISBURY, Md. - City officials say several sections of the parking garage will be impacted by maintenance work.

The City of Salisbury announced that scheduled maintenance on the Downtown Parking Garage will begin Monday, Nov. 2 through Friday, Nov. 6. Officials say sections of the facility will be temporarily blocked off while crews paint and upkeep the garage.

The Parking Garage will remain open to all permit holders and visitors throughout the maintenance window, according to the city. Clear signage will be posted to help direct drivers around affected areas.

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Colby joined WBOC in 2022. He graduated from Towson University the same year with a bachelor's in Electronic Media and Film Production. Colby was born and raised on Delmarva and has enjoyed using his position as a news producer to serve his community.

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