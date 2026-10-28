SALISBURY, Md. - City officials say several sections of the parking garage will be impacted by maintenance work.
The City of Salisbury announced that scheduled maintenance on the Downtown Parking Garage will begin Monday, Nov. 2 through Friday, Nov. 6. Officials say sections of the facility will be temporarily blocked off while crews paint and upkeep the garage.
The Parking Garage will remain open to all permit holders and visitors throughout the maintenance window, according to the city. Clear signage will be posted to help direct drivers around affected areas.