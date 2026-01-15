SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Clothing our Kids donated 400 brand new pairs of shoes to students before the holiday break.
With money raised through a grant, Clothing our Kids, a non-profit that brings clothing for students in need, was able to buy 1000 brand new pairs of shoes. 600 remain to be given out this school year. Organizers say Shoes that Fit, another non-profit organization, provided the shoes at a reasonable price and allowed them to purchase the high number. Susan O'Doherty volunteers with Clothing our Kids and Cape Henlopen High School's designated buyer and we caught up with her during a clothing drop-off.
"it's a little thing, but it isn't because it has so much impact for the students that we serve," said O'Doherty. "I am so happy to be able to do that little bit to help a student."
Lisa Williams and Lindsey Levis, two social workers at the high school, work closely with the students in need and the Clothing our Kids volunteers to organize orders. They can place specific orders through O'Doherty to reach the students' specific needs and wants.
"We ask them, 'what are your favorite colors? What's your style like? Show me what you might wear.' and then we can talk to Susan or any of the other Clothing our Kids team members, and they are just happy to go out and meet that need," said Levis.
A stock of clothing is also kept at the schools that Clothing our Kids supports. At Cape Henlopen High School, a variety of shoes, leggings, sweatpants, and even school-branded sweatshirts line the cabinets in a library conference room. Shoppers through the organization spend time learning what the children like and how they can supply clothing that allows them to express themselves.
"We have had some students that have walked to school and it's pouring down rain. And they, you know, don't want to sit uncomfortably throughout the school day and which I totally get. And so we've utilized it for that," said Levis.
But ultimately, school officials say the clothing the organization provides, allows students to focus more on their studies.
"I see students who feel more confident, who are actually present, and they don't have to worry about things like, oh my goodness, what am I going to wear? Now they can focus on things that are more important, like they're studies like math and social studies and reading," said Williams.