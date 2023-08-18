BETHANY BEACH, Del. - The United States Coast Guard rescued two kayakers yesterday after they were stranded on Burton Island near Bethany Beach yesterday.
The Coast Guard says their Indian River watchstanders were alerted to the kayakers being stranded by weather and in need of assistance around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.
A 27-foot Special Purpose Craft shallow water crew that was already in the area training was dispatched.
The kayakers used a light to help the crew locate them, the Coast Guard says. The two were found and brought back to North Shore Marina in Indian River. No injuries were reported.
“Even though the kayakers did not end up in the water, they still had life jackets on when they were rescued,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Hunter Barrett, the spc-sw break-in coxswain during the case. “In the event that they had capsized, their life jackets would have kept them afloat. A life jacket is something we always commend mariners for wearing.”