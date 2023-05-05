OCEAN CITY, Md.-The Ocean City Police Department responding to two car crashes on Coastal Highway Friday night.
The Department issued a travel advisory via its Facebook page about a crash in the southbound lanes of 100th Street and Coastal Highway. Two lanes of traffic were closed while police were on the scene. They have since been reopened.
Drivers are advised to stay alert and use caution when traveling in the area.
Ocean City Police were also on the scene of another crash earlier in the evening. This one in the southbound lane on 67th Street and Coastal Highway. Three lanes were closed while police were on the scene. They have since been reopened.