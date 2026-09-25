CHINCOTEAGUE, VA - A strong coastal storm moving along the coast of Delmarva is causing flooding, erosion and transportation challenges on Chincoteague in Accomack County, Virginia.
The Route 175 Causeway is the only way on and off the island by car. Flooding Wednesday evening caused the Virginia Department of Transportation to close the thoroughfare for an hour.
The roadway remained open Friday, though some standing water still puddled along emergency pull offs.
The Queen Sound dock had unusually high water levels, according to researchers Andrea Dempsey and Keara Bedson.
“Right now, our it's above our ankles even walking out there,” Dempsey, a university and research coordinator for the Chincoteague Bay Field Station said. “It's the highest I've ever seen it personally."
Flooding also affected Assateague Island. Parking lots were closed because of overwash, but visitors still headed to the beach to see the dunes pushed back by the strong surf.
High tide brings the greatest risk for standing water on roadways, something Hunter Leonard with the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company wants locals and visitors to keep in mind.
“Don't put yourself in a position where you might ruin your car or, you know, God forbid, if you were to lose sight of the roadway,” Leonard said.
Friday and Saturday are also big days for the famous Chincoteague ponies. The fall roundup will go on as planned despite the weather. The ponies must be rounded up now to abide by their vaccination schedule post penning.
"The cowboys and cowgirls, they've been through it a time or two,” Leonard said.
The island's ponies actually fare just fine in this kind of weather, according to Leonard. They are accustomed to storms at this time of year and know to stay protected in high and dry conditions.
The smaller southern herd of about 40 ponies is being rounded up Friday, followed around 100 ponies to the north on Saturday.