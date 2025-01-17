SUSSEX CO. -- As cold temperatures continue across the peninsula, officials from Love Inc. of Mid-Delmarva, an organization operating eight Code Purple shelters across Sussex County, are looking for more volunteers to help support those who are less fortunate.
Community Relations Director Giovanni Otero told WBOC that their Code Purple shelters, which aim to give neighbors support during the winter, run from December 1st through March 15th. Otero said, thatso far this season, they've had fifteen shelter closures due to short-staffing.
"We truly need volunteers," Otero said. "The most critical one being overnight volunteers because without overnight volunteers we can't open the shelters."
Otero said the organization needs more volunteers at all of its locations. However, the most critical needs are at their Seaford, Milford, and Georgetown shelters.
"I get uncomfortable if my thermostat is off by two degrees, let alone being out at below-freezing temperatures," Otero said. "One night being given up from your own bed can keep up to fourteen people alive for another day."
According to Otero, the organization needs all the help it can get with all of the days it operates.
"A hundred and four nights times eight. That's how many overnight volunteers we need," Otero said. "That's not counting food, laundry, deliveries for supplies, or anything else."
With these cold temperatures across Sussex County, Otero said the need does not stop at overnight volunteers.
"When temperatures are below freezing during the day, it would be great if we could get enough volunteers to help open some of our church partner locations so they can help serve as warming centers," Otero said.
Phyllis Van Kampen told WBOC she has volunteered with the organization for eight years.
"We're all here for one purpose," Van Kampen said. "There's a sense of unity, and it's just a wonderful feeling to be able to do good for other people."
Those interested in applying to volunteer with Love Inc. of Mid-Delmarva can do so by going to their website and clicking on the 'volunteer' tab. Otero also said those interested in volunteering can call or text (302) 629-7050 for the main line, or reach Otero directly at (302) 309-9927.
Those interested in more information on the organization can visit both the Code Purple Facebook page and the Love Inc. of Mid-Delmarva Facebook page.