SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Ice lined the side streets in Laurel Monday morning as overnight wintry conditions froze amid low temperatures.
Cars parked on Laurel streets were covered with frost and neighbors prepped for the conditions by lifting their windshield wipers ahead of the storm. One neighbor said that is not the only precaution she took.
"I already drive like a granny," said Deianira Scotton. "So I'm probably going to drive even slower, just both hands on the wheel and everything."
While frost and ice covered many surfaces like stop signs, sidewalks, and even the buttons at the gas station, Hardscrabble local, Fred Jester, said these conditions are nothing to ignore.
"I just try to be careful in those times because, whether it's black ice or or snow, you could you could, get into a serious situation," said Jester.
While school is closed today for MLK Day, Sussex County neighbors still made their way to work for a normal Monday commute, just with a few extra minutes for their windshields to thaw.