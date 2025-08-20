Police Lights Generic

BERLIN, MD - The Worcester County Sheriff's Office announced lane closures on Route 50/Ocean Gateway after a collision on Wednesday night. 

The Worcester County Sheriff's Office reported the collision on their official Facebook page around 5:00pm on August 20th. They say the incident occurred on Rt. 50/Ocean Gateway going eastbound in Berlin.

There are currently lane closures between Samuel Bowen Boulevard/Grays Corner Road and Jerry Mack Road/Man O War Lane. 

Law enforcement says to expect delays and to avoid the area or use alternate routes. 

At 6:00pm, the Worcester County Sheriff's Office announced that the roadway was cleared. There are no further updates on the collision. 

Producer

Sam joined the WBOC team in January 2024 as a News Producer. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2023 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communication. Before working at WBOC, Sam worked for Hens All-Access in the University of Delaware’s Athletics Department. She also interned for the Delmarva Sports Network in 2022. 

Recommended for you