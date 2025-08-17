BETHANY BEACH, DE - A Maryland man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a parking enforcement officer in Sussex County on Saturday.
On Saturday, August 16th, at approximately 4:30pm, officers from the Bethany Beach Police Department responded to the area of South Atlantic Avenue for the report of an assault.
According to police, 24-year-old Eric Peluso, from White Hall, Maryland, allegedly assaulted a 70-year-old Bethany Beach Parking Enforcement Officer.
Law enforcement say Peluso was returning to his vehicle when he saw the parking officer writing a ticket for his vehicle. There were then words exchanged between the two. Police say Peluso then grabbed the officer, tackling him to the ground. He then took the officer's tablet and threw it at him while he was on the ground. Peluso also "placed his foot on the throat of the Parking Officer."
According to Bethany Beach Police, Peluso attempted to flee in his vehicle but was stopped by a BBPD officer and was placed under arrest.
The Parking Enforcement Officer was transported to a nearby hospital where police say he was later released with minor injuries.
Eric Peluso was charged with the following:
Assault 2nd Degree, Physical Injury to a Person Over 62 Years Old (Felony)
Strangulation (Felony)
Reckless Endangerment 2nd Degree (Misdemeanor)
Disorderly Conduct (Misdemeanor)
He was committed to the Sussex County Correctional Institution on a $21,100.00 secure cash bail.