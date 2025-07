Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, including the following areas, Dorchester, Somerset and Wicomico and Virginia, including the following areas, Eastern Essex, Lancaster, Middlesex, Northumberland, Richmond, Western Essex and Westmoreland. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - The remnants of Chantal will lift across the region today, bringing periods of heavy rainfall. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood