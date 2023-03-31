Commissioners Discuss Moratorium On Cannabis In Oxford

OXFORD, Md. - A mid-shore town may be looking to block pot before it becomes legal in the state.
Maryland's legalization of marijuana happens July 1.
But now, leaders in the town of Oxford are exploring ways to keep cannabis outside of town limits.
A moratorium on cannabis sales and production in Oxford was recently proposed by town commissioners. The proposed marijuana moratorium in Oxford would last, temporarily, for 9 months. It would put a hold on site plans, construction permits, and even applications for cannabis shops.
Commissioner Tom Costigan says this will give them time for discussion within the town.
"The House of Delegates and the Senate still really haven't come to a complete understanding on what the law is. So if Annapolis doesn't know 100% what the law is, it's a pretty safe bet that we don't know what the law is either. I think we would like to know the devils in the details," says Costigan.
Before any decisions, the town would still need to update their comprehensive plan and planning and zoning.
But Cecilia Coder says she hopes the commissioners never pass it. "I mean, I think it would take away from what this town is. It's a quaint little town. Historic. I have nothing else to say, I just don't like it," says Coder.
But others look at a cannabis shop in town as a change to accept.
Matt Hall says, "I don't really see any need for the moratorium to be honest with you. It's going to become legal. You might as well let it happen." He added, "I think with the senior community who have glaucoma around here would be all for it too."
This proposed moratorium has led to plenty of budding discussions in Oxford. But before the commissioners hold an official vote on the proposed 9-month marijuana moratorium, they will be holding a public hearing on the topic on April 25.
However, the town of St. Michaels is a little ahead of the curve. Back in January, the town passed their own version of a marijuana moratorium. St. Michael's leaders echoing what those in Oxford said: 'it buys time to fully understand the marijuana legalization and its impact on the town.'
President of the Commissioners, David Breimhurst says, "What we're doing is trying to give ourselves a little bit of breathing room until we understand what the state is up to. The lawmakers in Annapolis have yet to determine the permitting process and the regulation process for retail sales and until we know that, we won't know how we're going to be impacted in the town of St. Michaels. So we just want to put a pause on everything until we get a clearer picture from the state."
The moratorium for St. Michaels is one-year long.