WICOMICO/WORCESTER COUNTY, Md.- The Community Cats Coalition is looking for help catching cats in two counties on Maryland's Eastern Shore.
The coalition is looking for someone who is familiar with cats that would be able to help trap them in Wicomico and Worcester Counties. They say if you don't know how to trap, they are willing to teach you.
The position will be paid.
Officials with the Community Cats Coalition says the job is not hard and you would be "helping to save lives."
For more information you can contact the coalition at 443-909-8047.