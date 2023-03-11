Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Moderate flooding will be possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...From late Sunday night through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Some shoreline erosion may occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/08 AM 2.9 0.9 1.1 1 NONE 12/08 PM 3.4 1.4 2.0 1 NONE 13/08 AM 4.1 2.1 2.4 1 MODERATE 13/09 PM 3.4 1.4 2.1 2-3 NONE 14/10 AM 3.7 1.7 2.0 3-4 MINOR BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/05 AM 3.0 0.9 1.3 1-2 NONE 12/06 PM 3.6 1.5 2.2 1 MINOR 13/06 AM 4.0 1.9 2.3 1 MODERATE 13/06 PM 3.4 1.3 2.1 2 MINOR 14/06 AM 3.3 1.2 1.7 4 MINOR 14/07 PM 2.5 0.4 1.2 3 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/04 AM 3.2 1.0 1.0 1 NONE 12/05 PM 3.5 1.3 1.8 1 MINOR 13/05 AM 4.0 1.8 1.8 1 MODERATE 13/05 PM 3.4 1.2 1.8 1 NONE 14/06 AM 3.9 1.7 1.8 1 MINOR 14/06 PM 3.1 0.9 1.6 1 NONE &&