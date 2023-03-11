PARSONSBURG, Md. - It was a day full of gratitude at Tall Tales Brewing Company on Saturday.
Members of the community gathered to raise money to benefit Sergeant Brooks Phillips and his family.
Phillips was shot multiple times during a traffic stop near Vienna on Monday night.
The goal of the event? To raise more than $5,000 so Sergeant Phillips and his family can take an Outer Banks vacation to decompress after this incident.
"We're loud in here, we're partying, but we are thankful that our Trooper made it home by a bulletproof vest," said Doug Marshall, one of the event's organizers.
ERA Martin and Associates made a big donation, with the winning bid for a boat ride.
Joni Williamson with ERA Martin says supporting law enforcement in critical.
"We're a locally owned company, we just love to support the community and just be involved in whatever way we can," she said.
Heather Brown with the organization "Behind the Line" says the turnout was remarkable.
"We've gotten through a horrific situation and all we want them to do is be able to take care of themselves and to have the community come out and make sure they're okay and make sure they can heal and recover, it's amazing," she said.
Marshall says it is crucial to be able to help this family deal with the trauma brought on by the incident.
"We've raised enough money to send them there for weeks and they can eat and live and enjoy the family."
Marshall also says so much money was raised, they'll also be able to give Sergeant Phillips money to make Christmas extra special for his children this year.