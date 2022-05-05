GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware's gas prices are the highest they have ever been with the average being $4.28. After breaking a 14-year record back in march, the state's gas price average sets new record just 56 days later.
It was an unpleasant day for people at the pumps.
Delaware's gas average is higher than the national average by a penny and people are ready for that to change.
Paul Wilmer of Lincoln was seen paying $4.39 at a gas station in Georgetown. Wilmer says these prices are out of control.
“It's ridiculous! Prices are going high every day. People are struggling trying to make it, working very hard, honest living. I think it's ridiculous!” says Wilmer.
Gayle Greene of Georgetown just moved to Delaware. She has sticker shock.
“Wow! That's really high! I just recently moved here from Connecticut and two weeks ago we had a tax free gas week and prices were down to $3.25. Now the prices in Delaware are higher than they are in Connecticut and that is very surprising,” says Greene.
Last month, the average price for a gallon of gas in Delaware was $4.06 but prices have been steadily climbing ever since. A AAA representative tells WBOC don't expect prices to drop anytime soon.
“The reason being is because of the price of crude oil is trading above $100 per barrel. That is the number one driver pushing gas prices right now. However, the reason crude oil is trading over the $100 dollar per barrel mark is due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions that have been leveraged against Russia,” says Jana Tidwell, Public Relations Manager for AAA.
Many drivers are tired of hearing it. They just want prices to go back down. Last year at this time, AAA says Delaware's gas average was $2.78. For many drivers, that seems like a lifetime ago.
AAA tells WBOC Delaware would be at another record high if the gas average goes up by just one penny.