POCOMOKE CITY, Md. - The Delmarva Discovery Museum is now working toward a possible reopening after an outpouring of community support followed last week’s closure announcement, though local leaders and museum officials say the bigger challenge will be making sure the facility can remain sustainable long term.
The museum had said financial pressures forced it to close its doors, but donations are now being accepted through the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore as part of an effort to stabilize operations and get the museum back open.
In a statement, Executive Director Christy Gordon said the response since Friday has been overwhelming.
“We are thrilled with the overwhelming response we have received since Friday afternoon,” Gordon said. “Recent fundraising efforts have seen an outpouring of love and support from the community, with donations still being accepted through the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore online fundraiser.”
Gordon said the immediate funding is critical for the museum’s short-term future.
“These funds will allow us to address urgent financial obligations, retain core staff, and safely reopen our doors to the community,” she said.
Still, Gordon acknowledged reopening alone will not solve the museum’s broader problems.
“At the same time, we recognize that just reopening is not enough,” Gordon said. “We must also ensure long-term sustainability. To that end, it is imperative that funds continue to keep coming.”
Pocomoke Mayor Todd Nock said the museum has grown into a more significant part of the city than many may have expected when it first opened.
“We believe that the museum brings more to Pocomoke than what we thought it would back in 2009 when it opened,” Nock said. “We’re excited to see everybody stepping up and coming together.”
Nock also said he remains concerned about the museum’s future even as fundraising efforts continue.
“Doing the fundraisers is just going to put a Band-Aid on a issue that has been longstanding,” Nock said. “But I do believe that Christie Gordon and her staff over at the Delmarva Discovery Center are really trying to devise a business plan and figure out how they can truly make it work.”
Gordon said museum leaders are now focused on making a series of changes aimed at rebuilding trust and strengthening operations. Those include improving financial oversight and transparency, reevaluating the museum’s business model and operational structure, expanding revenue streams, building a stronger board and leadership support system, and developing what she described as a clear and realistic sustainability plan.
“This moment is not just about reopening,” Gordon said. “It’s about rebuilding the Museum in a way that ensures it can serve our community for years to come.”
Nock said he believes the museum’s future is something the broader community should rally behind.
“I think it’s crucial for the city to come together for everything,” he said. “When we all work together, things are able to go a lot smoother and we’re able to see results in real time.”
He said if the museum does reopen, he plans to again ask for an ex-officio city seat on the museum’s board, something he said was proposed in 2020 but rejected at the time.
Gordon said the museum plans to provide another update later this week.