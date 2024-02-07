MARYLAND– The Office of the Comptroller recently announced the launch of Maryland Tax Connect – an online self-service portal for essential taxpayer functions.
Users can file tax returns, access tax information and history, make online payments, manage tax exemptions and apply for business licenses.
The tool is currently available on desktop computers and mobile devices for Maryland businesses.
According to the state’s tax office, Maryland Tax Connect will be available to all taxpayers by 2026.
More information is available at https://www.marylandtaxes.gov/MDTaxConnect/