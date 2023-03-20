OCEAN CITY, Md. -- At a work session on March 14th, the Ocean City Council approved a request for air rights for a public alleyway. The alley runs behind the Majestic Hotel on the boardwalk, between the hotel and the adjacent parking lot.
The developer for this project plans on renovating the hotel, which would include two new buildings spanning from the boardwalk to Baltimore Avenue. The plan is to implement a build-over, fitted with amenities, between the two buildings.
The build-over would be off the ground, which is why the developer is trying to obtain the air rights. Air rights provide the ability to build in the airspace above a property.
Vince Gisriel, a former Ocean City Councilmember, said he has a few concerns with this plan. One of them is increased density in the downtown area.
"You're allowing features or amenities that otherwise would be within the footprint of the building to then call out for a more dense population," said Gisriel.
Joe Moore, the attorney representing the developer, addressed this concern at at the work session on March 14th.
"With all due respect to Vince, density is based upon the number of sleeping rooms that you can grant, we're not increasing the density, we're increasing our amenities," said Moore.
However, Gisriel still doesn't seem sold.
"We pack a lot of people in this community on a given weekend and density is a serious issue to the town, you won't be able to move around," said Gisriel.
Gisriel is also concerned if this project is officially approved, it won't be the last time a developer asks for air rights.
"If more and more of these projects are approved, we are going down a serious slippery slope," said Gisriel.
Nathaniel Cullen, who lives in Ocean City, said he's all for this idea and thinks the town will be able to find a balance between overdeveloping and allowing new developments.
"I think it's awesome," said Cullen after being shown the plans for the build-over. "I understand slight modernization, I understand they don't want it to be Vegas or whatever, but I think connecting two buildings makes sense."
Gisriel did say he isn't necessarily against the renovations of the Majestic Hotel, but wants to make sure it's done safely and responsibly.
"Redevelopment is inevitable and it's the way of the future, but do it in a responsible way within the confines of the existing code and not give away air rights over public property," said Gisriel.
The abandonment of the air rights for the property are not official yet. The next step will be a public hearing, but the date for it has not been set yet.