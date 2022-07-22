GEORGETOWN, Del. - South of Georgetown, off the Route 9 bypass, sits the Marvel Museum at the Georgetown Historical Society.
The museum is a look back in time at the history of Sussex County.
In one corner of the property is a look at the county's connection to the Civil War, and the Confederacy.
A memorial sits at the southwest end of the museum property, and features a Delaware state flag next to a Confederate flag (although not the national flag of the Confederate States of America).
"And it is our history. It's the history of Georgetown and Sussex County. And to let it slide, it would be a sin," said Ward 2 Councilwoman Sue Barlow.
The museum has discovered it needs to make some repairs and do some other maintenance work. Museum staff have applied for a grant from the Georgetown Recreation, Education, and Arts Trust Fund (GREAT Fund) in the amount of about $24,000 to help with the repairs.
The presence of the Confederate flag on the grounds has held up awarding of those funds.
"That flag shows hatred," said Georgetown Mayor William West. "If we approve anything with that flag flying, we're showing that we approve the hatred that happened years ago during the Confederate War."
Mayor West opposes approving the funds until the flag is relocated indoors.
He expressed concerns about it's visibility from public roads.
"When people come through his town and come in on South Bedford Street, I've received calls 'Hey, what are you doing flying the Confederate flag?' So a lot of people say they'll never do anything at that place of the Confederate flag."
None of the funds requested by the Georgetown Historical Society and the Marvel Museum are earmarked for work on the Confederate memorial.
For Ward Three Councilwoman Angela Townsend, the flag's location on private property is an appropriate display.
"I'm for it. I think the Marvel Museum deserves the money, they should get the funding. And it's a museum. And that's part of history so why not? If you're offended, when you drive by, don't look," Townsend said.
A vote to approve or reject the grant request was held at the July 11 meeting of the Town Council, but a 2-2 vote resulted in no action taken (the Mayor gets one vote). Councilwoman Sue Barlow was not present at that meeting.
The matter will be raised again at the July 25 meeting of the Town Council, when all four council members and the Mayor are expected to be present.