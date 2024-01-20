OCEAN CITY, Md. - Maryland Republican Congressman Andy Harris held an offshore wind public hearing in Ocean City on Saturday afternoon, joined by New Jersey Republican Congressmen Chris Smith and Jeff Van Drew.
Harris, Smith and Van Drew have been vocally critical of offshore wind development off the coast of their states, including Orsted and U.S. Wind projects in the Atlantic Ocean.
Harris tells WBOC the hearing was intended to serve as a platform to hear from "witnesses" that could speak to the dangers of offshore wind, and what he says are its negative impacts on marine life, tourism, the commercial fishing industry and U.S. defense.
Speaking to the impact of offshore wind on Maryland taxpayers, Congressman Harris said "Maryland electric rate payers should also be very concerned about supply chain and rising cost issues in the offshore wind industry."
Notably, the town hall did not feature voices in favor of offshore wind development.
Offshore wind supporters argue wind farms will boost the local economy, provide cleaner and more renewable sources for energy and provide no negative impact to tourism or property value.