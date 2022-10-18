SALISBURY, Md.- The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) predicts Americans will pay up to 28% more to heat their homes this winter compared to last year. Patrick Tilghman from Tilghman Oil Company says there are many causes to the increase in price.
“There’s a variety of factors but it started when OPEC cut production… and they cut production significantly. That has caused a shift that you’re usually not used to seeing,” said Tilghman.
Julie Peters, Community Services Director from Shore Up in Salisbury says they have received more requests for help paying their bills.
“We have an energy assistance program which helps with electric pretty much all year round but also with heating oil, like propane or fuel oil,” said Peters. “We’re already seeing an increase in the number of people who are seeking assistance. Yes it’s been challenging with the prices of everything going up and people still recovering from COVID and the effect that’s had on their finances it’s been difficult.”
Peters says higher costs to heat homes could not come at a worse time.
“Electricity and heat are the two things we need. It's a basic necessity so they often face the prospect of do I pay this bill to avoid a utility shut off? Or do I buy groceries or do I pay rent?,” said Peters. “It’s a juggling act for a lot of people and they’re really starting to struggle with the prices of everything going up at a time when their pay is not going up.”
In addition to Shore Up's energy assistance program, Peters says the non-profit will check if a home in energy efficient.
“That would be like, caulking around windows, maybe looking at if your system needs to be updated or services and we do provide that service in addition to the energy assistance,” said Peters.
Tilghman recommended not keeping the temperature too high.
“Keep an eye on your thermostat. You know, turn it down a few degrees that helps a lot um, make sure your house is well insulated,” said Tilghman.
More information on Shore Up's programs can be found here under the 'housing' tab.