KENT ISLAND, MD - After a 2-weekend trial last September, the contentious Kent Island Ramp Management Program is planned to resume next month, stirring debate among residents and commuters.
The initiative, aimed at alleviating traffic congestion, particularly during peak tourist seasons, targets Route 8 and Duke St., popular shortcuts favored by drivers seeking to bypass the notorious Bay Bridge traffic.
During the upcoming program, which will run throughout the summer, certain ramps, including Route 8 and Duke Street, will be closed on weekends (Saturday, Sunday, and Monday holidays) from May 18th to September 2nd. Drivers taking these ramps will be redirected to Castle Marina Road, if they want to get back onto Route 50 Westbound.
Reflecting on last year's trial, Queen Anne's County Commissioner Phil Dumenil expressed optimism, citing promising data despite the program's brevity.
"A lot of the data that we received proved that this can work. Again, the whole idea of this program is to condition the folks that are traveling from Ocean City west to head back to home through our county to stay on Route 50," said Dumenil.
Nevertheless, organizers are implementing adjustments. The Shopping Center Road ramp will remain open, and closures of Route 8 and Duke St. will be limited to the hours of 12 PM to 6 PM.
However, not all are convinced of the program's efficacy. Shirley Crook, owner of New Old Barbershop, voiced skepticism, citing confusion and difficulty maneuvering during the previous iteration.
"I don't think it will work no matter what they do because it was such a mess the last time. The traffic always impacts us, but people were so confused, it was so difficult to maneuver," Crook remarked.
On the other hand, Dan Polgreen, owner of Roll Around Workshop, expressed some support, acknowledging potential benefits amid concerns about customer accessibility.
"It's gonna be really tough for people that want to come check it out if they have to deal with that traffic. But I mean, ultimately if that makes it so that we can somehow have it less jammed up all the time, I don't know, maybe it's worth it," Polgreen stated.
The Maryland State Highway Administration and Queen Anne's County have jointly decided to proceed with the ramp closure program, indicating a commitment to addressing the region's traffic challenges.