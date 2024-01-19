EASTON, MD - The anticipation for Easton's third annual pride parade in June is tinged with controversy as concerns over the event's appropriateness for young attendees ignited a heated debate among town council members.
Councilmember David Montgomery expressed reservations, citing previous parades as inappropriate for young people. He voiced his concerns, stating, "What was observed at previous events—I've seen videos and received emails from the council that show overly sexualized performances and behavior. I'm concerned about harm to the children who are exposed to these. For those reasons, I don't believe that this common event, as it was constituted in the past, serves the common good of our town."
Montgomery proposed that the council delay approval, to allow for more discussion and suggesting a potential relocation or alterations to the festival. Council President Frank Gunsallus agreed to hold off on a vote.
However, not all council members shared the same sentiment. Elmer Neal Davis Jr., Ward 4 councilmember, argued against changing the location or timing, stating, "It is quite unfair that we change the location or timing of anything. My motion is to approve it." Similarly, Don Abbatiello, Ward 2 council member, expressed a willingness to wait if necessary but urged a prompt vote, intending that he will vote in favor of the permit.
In response, Tina Jones, co-founder of the Delmarva Pride Center, contested Montgomery's claims, asserting that there was nobody scantily clothed at the event.
Despite the disagreement, the council ultimately approved the permit in a 3 to 2 vote.
Councilwoman Maureen Curry, Ward 1 representative, emphasized the importance of a tasteful event, stating, "I think as long as the pride festival goes off in a tasteful manner, we're all going to be a better community for it."
WBOC learned that the Delmarva Pride Center, along with council members Gunsallus and Montgomery, will be engaging in further discussions to address concerns and foster understanding.