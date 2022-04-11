MAGNOLIA, Del.- A Dover man who is also a convicted felon is behind bars on weapons charges following a pedestrian stop Saturday evening in Magnolia.
Delaware State Police said that shortly before 10 p.m., a trooper responded to the area of Briarbush and Woodleytown roads in Magnolia after receiving a report of a pedestrian in the roadway creating a traffic hazard. The trooper made contact with the pedestrian, who was identified as 43-year-old Elridge Brundge, standing in the road at this location.
Police said Brundge was not equipped with a light, and the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emitting from his breath. Police said Brundge attempted to run away, but the trooper gave chase and was able to take him into custody a short distance away. A search incidental to arrest revealed Brundge was in possession of a concealed and loaded Springfield handgun, according to police. Brundge is a reportedly a convicted felon prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Brundge was transported to Troop 3 and charged with the following crimes:
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence
- Resisting Arrest
- Drunk on a Highway
- Failure to Carry a Light on a Public Roadway
Brundge was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court #7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $3,550 secured bond.