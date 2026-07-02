DELMARVA– Numerous cooling centers have been activated across the Delmarva Peninsula ahead of potentially record-breaking heat this week.
Cooling centers provide an air conditioned space for community members to escape high temperatures and stay hydrated.
Delaware Department of Health and Social Services facilities will be open as cooling centers from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted, in the following areas:
Kent County
-Smyrna State Service Center (100 Sunnyside Road), open July 1 and 2.
-Dover: Williams State Service Center (805 River Road), open until 6 p.m. on July 1
Kent County officials also say the following places will be open to locals as cooling centers:
-Power of Praise Ministry in Harrington (14 Clark Street), open every day through Monday, July 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sussex County
-Georgetown: Adams State Service Center (546 Bedford Street), open until 6 p.m. on July 1
-Laurel State Service Center (31039 N. Poplar Street)
-Seaford: Shipley State Service Center (350 Virginia Avenue)
Sussex County officials say the following cooling centers will also open Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
-Milton Library (121 Union Street)
-Greenwood Library (100 Mill Street)
Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.:
-Bethany Beach: South Coastal Library (43 Kent Avenue)
Wednesday through Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.:
-Georgetown: County Admin Building (2 The Circle)
In Maryland, numerous counties had already announced open cooling centers by Tuesday afternoon.
Caroline County
-Denton Library (100 Market Street)
-Federalsburg Library (123 Morris Avenue)
-Greensboro Library (202 Cedar Lane)
-Federalsburg Activity Center (118 Morris Avenue)
Dorchester County
-Cambridge Library (330 Gay Street)
-Hurlock Library (222 S. Main Street)
-One Mission Cambridge (614 Race Street)
-Overflow Cafe Cambridge (400 Muir Street)
Queen Anne’s County
Senior centers in Queen Anne's County will open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.
-Sudlersville Senior Center (605 Foxxtown Road)
-Grasonville Senior Center (4802 Main Street)
-Kent Island Senior Center (891 Love Point Road)
Queen Anne's County Library branches will serve as cooling centers from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.
-Centreville Branch (121 Commerce Street)
-Kent Island Branch (200 Library Circle)
The Jacob Sloan Center (7401 Main Street) in Queenstown will open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Somerset County
Somerset County Library branches will open as cooling centers from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
-Crisfield Library (100 Collins Street)
-Princess Anne Library (11767 Beechwood Street)
The Crisfield Fire Department (600 W Main Street) will open to neighbors from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.
Talbot County
Wednesday-Thursday:
-Easton Library (100 W. Dover Street)
-Brookletts Place Senior Center Easton (400 Brookletts Ave)
-Easton YMCA (202 Peachblossoms Rd.)
-St. Michaels Library (106 Fremont Street)
-Perkins Family YMCA St. Michaels (300 Seymour Ave)
Friday:
-Easton YMCA (202 Peachblossoms Rd.)
-Perkins Family YMCA St. Michaels (300 Seymour Ave)
Saturday:
-Easton YMCA (202 Peachblossoms Rd.)
Sunday:
-Easton YMCA (202 Peachblossoms Rd.)
-Perkins Family YMCA St. Michaels (300 Seymour Ave)
Worcester County
Worcester County Library branches will serve as cooling centers from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
-Berlin Library (13 Harrison Avenue)
-Ocean City Library (10003 Coastal Highway)
-Ocean Pines Library (11107 Cathell Road)
-Pocomoke City (temporary location at 401 5th Street)
-Snow Hill (temporary location at 301 Bank Street)
The Worcester County Recreation Center (6030 Public Landing Road) in Snow Hill will open as a cooling center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Bates Memorial United Methodist Church (116 N Washington Street) will also be open in Snow Hill as a cooling center from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. July 2 through July 4. Church officials say they will also provide water and refreshments.
Ocean City will operate a public cooling station at Northside Park (200 125th Street) from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, according to the Ocean City Fire Department.
Wicomico County
The HOPE Day Shelter (129 Broad Street) in Salisbury will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, offering air conditioning, water, free bagged lunch, a bathroom and a phone charging station.
The Wicomico County Civic Center will open Thursday, July 2 in the Danang Room from 2-5 p.m., Friday, July 3 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Saturday, July 4 1-5 p.m., and Sunday, July 5 3-5 p.m.
The MAC Inc., Senior Center will be open Thursday July 2nd from 8:00am- 4:30pm as a cooling center for residents ages 55 and over.
Accomack County
Eastern Shore Public Library branches will serve as cooling centers from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
-Parksley: Eastern Shore of Virginia Regional Library & Heritage Center (24313 Bennett Street)
-Chincoteague Island Library (4077 Main Street)