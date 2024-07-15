DELMARVA - Cooling centers are opening across the Peninsula as temperatures grow increasingly hot to start the work week of July 15th, 2024. WBOC has compiled a growing list of cooling centers open to the public and will continue to add to the list as we learn of more openings. Stay safe, hydrated, and cool, Delmarva!
DELAWARE
KENT COUNTY
Friendship House of Delaware are welcoming walk-ins at the following locations July 15th-16th:
-FH Wilmington Empowerment Center (720 N Orange St) 7 am - 3 pm
- FH Newark Empowerment Center (69 E Delaware Ave) 1:15 pm - 4 pm
- FH Middletown Empowerment Center (44 W Main St) 8:30 am - 4:30 pm
- FH Kent County Empowerment Center (46 S Bradford St) 8:30 am - 4:30pm
Resilience Hub, light snacks, water, and access to bathrooms will be available:
- DE First Resilience Hub (3707 N Market St, Wilmington)
Cooling Stations, light snacks, water, and access to bathrooms will be available
- Resurrection Center (3301 N Market St, Wilmington) 12 pm - 5 pm
- City of Love Church (2200 N Market St, Wilmington) (302) 781-0367 12pm - 5pm
- Temple United Church (602 N Washington St, Wilmington) (302) 738-4822 12 pm - 5pm
- Salem UMC (469 Salem Church Rd, Newark) (302) 738-4822 12 pm - 5 pm
SUSSEX COUNTY
-County Admin Building, 2 The Circle, Georgetown:
8:30 a.m - 4:30 p.m., Mon-Fri
-Greenwood Library, 100 Mill St., Greenwood
Mon., Wed., Thur. 10 a.m.-6p.m., Tue. 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Fri. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
-Milton Library, 121 Union St., Milton
Mon., Tue. 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Wed. Thur. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Fri. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
-South Coastal Library, 43 Kent Ave. Bethany Beach
Mon., Tue. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Wed. Thur. 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Fri. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
MARYLAND
CAROLINE COUNTY
The Caroline County Department of Emergency Services says five centers will open across the county to offer a safe environment and relief from the heat during the center’s regular hours.
Cooling centers can be found at:
-Denton Library, 100 Market Street, Denton, Phone: 410-479-1343
-Federalsburg Library, 123 Morris Avenue, Federalsburg, Phone: 410-754-8397
-Greensboro Library, 101 Cedar Lane, Greensboro, Phone: 410-482-2173
-Caroline County Senior Center, 403 South 7th Street, Denton, Phone: 410-479-8065
-Federalsburg Senior Center, 118 North Main Street, Federalsburg Phone: 410-754-9754
DORCHESTER COUNTY
Dorchester County Public Library branches function as the County’s cooling centers. The following branches will be open as cooling centers on the following days and times:
-Cambridge Library: Mon. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Tue. 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Wed.-Fri. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m-5 p.m.
-Hurlock Library: Mon.-Wed. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.,Thur. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
QUEEN ANNE’S COUNTY
The Department of Community Services will open its buildings to offer ice, water and shelter from the sun starting at 8 a.m. Mon-Fri through August 20th at the following locations:
-Sudlersville Senior Center – 605 Foxxtown Drive, Sudlersville
-Grasonville Senior Center – 4802 Main Street, Grasonville
-Kent Island Senior Center – 891 Love Point Road, Stevensville, MD
Cooling centers will be open until 4 p.m. Officials say the Centreville and Kent Island branches of the Queen Anne’s County Library will also serve as cooling centers during regular business hours.
TALBOT COUNTY
-Treasure Cove Thrift Shop, 200 Railroad Avenue, St. Michaels
Monday - Saturday, 10 am to 3 pm, with seating and water available
-St. Michaels Community Center, 103 Railroad Avenue, St. Michaels
Monday - Friday, 9 am to 5 pm, with seating and water available.
WICOMICO COUNTY
-Wicomico County Civic Center, Flanders Room, 500 Glen Avenue, Salisbury
Tues., 1 p.m.-8p.m. Wed. 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
-MAC Inc. Senior Center, 909 Progress Circle, Salisbury (residents 55+)
Tue. & Wed., 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.