DELAWARE - Delaware has begun opening cooling centers as temperatures are expected to soar on Friday.
WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak says the heat index could reach up to 105 degrees in some areas on Delmarva on July 25. In response to the anticipated heat, the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services released a list of centers opening in the First State.
The facilities will provide safe, air conditioned space for relief from the heat, DHSS says, and will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Those centers are as follows:
New Castle County
Canby Park Office
Wilmington, DE
Claymont State Service Center
Claymont, DE
Hudson State Service Center
Newark, DE
Kent County
Smyrna State Service Center
Smyrna, DE
Williams State Service Center
Dover, DE
Sussex County
Adams State Service Center
Georgetown, DE
Bridgeville State Service Center
Bridgeville, DE
Laurel State Service Center
Laurel, DE
Milford State Service Center
Milford, DE
Shipley State Service Center
Seaford, DE
This list will be updated as more cooling centers are announced across Delmarva.