cooling center generic

DELAWARE - Delaware has begun opening cooling centers as temperatures are expected to soar on Friday.

WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak says the heat index could reach up to 105 degrees in some areas on Delmarva on July 25. In response to the anticipated heat, the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services released a list of centers opening in the First State.

The facilities will provide safe, air conditioned space for relief from the heat, DHSS says, and will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Those centers are as follows:

New Castle County

 

Canby Park Office

Wilmington, DE

 

Claymont State Service Center

Claymont, DE

 

Hudson State Service Center

Newark, DE

 

Kent County

 

Smyrna State Service Center

Smyrna, DE

 

Williams State Service Center

Dover, DE

 

Sussex County

 

Adams State Service Center

Georgetown, DE

 

Bridgeville State Service Center

Bridgeville, DE

 

Laurel State Service Center

Laurel, DE

 

Milford State Service Center

Milford, DE

 

Shipley State Service Center

Seaford, DE

This list will be updated as more cooling centers are announced across Delmarva.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you