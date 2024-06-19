QUEEN ANNE’S COUNTY, MD– As temperatures rise, officials announced cooling centers will open across the county to keep neighbors safe from extreme heat.
The Department of Community Services will open its buildings to offer ice, water and shelter from the sun starting at 8 a.m. on June 20 at the following locations:
Sudlersville Senior Center – 605 Foxxtown Drive, Sudlersville, MD
Grasonville Senior Center – 4802 Main Street, Grasonville, MD
Kent Island Senior Center (Percy Thomas Center) – 891 Love Point Road, Stevensville, MD
Cooling centers will be open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the following dates:
Thursday, June 20
Friday, June 21
Monday, June 24
Tuesday, June 25
Officials say the Centreville and Kent Island branches of the Queen Anne’s County Library will also serve as cooling centers during regular business hours.
For more information, contact Queen Anne’s County Community Services at 410-758-0848.