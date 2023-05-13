WASHINGTON, D.C. - The late Wicomico County Sheriff's Corporal Glenn Hilliard's name has been added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial in the nation's capital.
On Saturday evening, a candlelight vigil saw the names of 556 law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty read aloud, including 224 from the year 2022.
Included was Corporal Hilliard, whose name was read by Baltimore City Police Chief Michael Harrison.
Hilliard was murdered while responding to a call at the Talbot Apartments in Pittsville on the evening of June 12, 2022.
Last week, Hilliard's killer, 21-year-old Austin Davidson was convicted of first and second degree murder, among other charges in his death.
"This is an evening where we set aside time to pay tribute to those that sacrifice their lives so that others can live safely and securely," said U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, who delivered remarks at the vigil.
The event included members of fallen law enforcement officers' families.