MILFORD, DE- The Dover Kent County Metropolitan Planning Organization has launched a corridor study to improve safety along Airport Road, a busy stretch that lacks sidewalks and shoulders. Neighbors say walking and biking there feels unsafe, and improvements are long overdue.
The City of Milford requested the study, which began a few weeks ago and is still in its early stages. A public survey is now active, and residents can share ideas or find project details on the Dover Kent County MPO website project page.
Melissa Lee, who works in Milford, walks around the city daily during work breaks.
"In between my jobs, I just take a walk to get some exercise in."
However, Lee says Airport Road is one road she avoids at all costs because of safety concerns.
"I would not walk on Airport Road. No, it's very dangerous."
Mohamed Balile, who has lived just off Airport Road for eight years, says the lack of sidewalks makes it difficult to reach the many businesses and stores along the road, which he only feels safe accessing by driving.
"There's no place to walk there. It's basically, you have to walk in a field."
These concerns are why the Dover Kent MPO is conducting the Airport Road corridor study, which aims to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety along the busy stretch between Canterbury Road and US 113.
Malcolm Jacob, of the Dover Kent County MPO, says the study focuses on improving safety for pedestrians and bikers, since very little pedestrian infrastructure currently exists.
"We're trying to figure out how to improve the safety along the corridor. So, biking and walking, how can we get people from point A to point B?"
With rapid growth in Milford and more businesses and offices along Airport Road, Jacob says improvements cannot wait.
"There's more moving into the area, some new businesses. The city has some offices right there, of course. And so they want to make sure as more people start using the corridor, then they can get around safely."
Lee says one solution she has wanted to see for years is adding sidewalks, which would give pedestrians like herself a safer route along the road.
"Just more sidewalks for people to get around safely so they're not out in the road."
Jacob says the Dover Kent County MPO wants to hear more ideas like this from the public to guide improvements.
"We want to give the public a voice. We want to make sure that whatever is done to these roads, they have a say in the matter."
Next week, the Dover Kent County MPO will present the project overview to the Milford City Council, followed by a community meeting at the Riverwalk Freedom Festival to gather additional public input.
Officials urge anyone unable to attend in person to complete the online survey to help identify the best possible improvements.