SALISBURY, Md.-Salisbury City Councilwoman Megan Outten has announced her decision to run for Mayor in the city.
“We need a leader with a vision that uplifts all of Salisbury and the experience to identify real solutions to the crises families are facing,” said Outten. “Living here my entire life, I have seen Salisbury's charm, resilience, and boundless potential. This is not just a city; it's my home."
As the representative for District 3 on City Council, Outten has served her community by advocating heavily for fiscal responsibility, unwavering transparency, and sustainable development that respects the city’s taxpayers.
In a press release, Outten says the decision came after connecting with residents and listening to concerns being expressed across the community.
Rather than seeking re-election for her current council seat, Councilwoman Outten says she felt the calling to pursue the Mayor's office. Understanding the weight of the Mayor's role, Councilwoman Outten says she knows that the city needs leadership that has a firm understanding of the issues facing the City, and the background and energy to tackle them head on.
Megan, a lifelong resident of Salisbury, attended Parkside High School. She graduated with a B.A. from Salisbury University. For the past 6 years Megan has worked in the energy sector before she was appointed to serve on the City Council earlier this year.