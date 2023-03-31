EASTON, Md. - At supermarkets and many retail stores in Easton Friday afternoon, a sight that will soon be relegated to the dustbin of history.
"For us, we've been waiting for the stores to become a little bit more accountable for making people bring their own bags," said Easton neighbor Mary Johnson.
Single-use plastic bags were introduced in the United States in 1979, and on Sunday, April 2, they will be banned in many Easton stores.
Many Easton neighbors are looking forward to the change.
"If it's something that helps the environment, helps save fish and wildlife, it's just a small inconvenience for us," said neighbor Rob Pierce.
"No I do not like these plastic bags at all. I'd rather pay ten cents extra for a brown bag anytime," said Cheryl Kelley of Tilghman, Md., who frequently shops in Easton.
The Easton Town Council passed Ordinance 784 in September 2022, which ordered the ban beginning Sunday. The council said that the single-use plastic bags make up a lot of litter, and take up space in landfills. There were also environmental concerns about how the bags are made, which use crude oil as a base material.
Some neighbors said that there will be a little bit of an adjustment to not having the free plastic bags.
"There is a learning curve. But after a while you get accustomed, and it's really the right thing to do for the environment," said Carl Johnson of Easton. "There's nothing worse than to drive out along these beautiful roads and see plastic bags in the fields."
"I'm glad to see it in but I'm going to have to improve my memory so I remember to bring my reusable bags in," said Mary Ann Ray, who laughed as she showed several reusable bags in her car that she forgot to bring into the store.
One Easton pair supports the ban - but all parts of it.
"I think the plastic bags should be gotten rid of because they're very dangerous for older people and young children," said Betty Savoy. "I don't like the idea of having to pay for a bag, though. I think that's terrible. But we got to do what we got to do."
A few retailers, such as liquor stores, were concerned about the increased costs of paper over plastic bags, and said that their customers did not like using paper to carry heavier items, especially glass.
Not all retailers will be subject to the ban. For example, single-use plastic bags will still be allowed for retail sales of fresh fish, meat, and poultry.
For more details about the ban, including which retail sales are exempt from the ban, click here.