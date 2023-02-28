SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico and Queen Anne's County Public School systems have both released statements on reports of racial slurs and derogatory language at the February 24th Kent Island vs. Parkside playoff basketball game. The game took place at Kent Island in Queen Anne's County. According to Wicomico, Parkside players, coaches, and fans said they heard the slurs before and during the game.
The comments allegedly came from Kent Island players and fans and led to verbal and physical confrontations later in the game. Players, coaches, and fans were involved in the clashes, according to the statement. Both teams were eventually cleared from the court to their locker rooms.
The visiting Parkside High team ended the game by forfeit from the locker room, citing safety concerns for the players.
Wicomico County Public School system says they will be conducting an investigation and meeting with all parties involved from both schools. Members of the community will be included in the discussions.
In their own statement, Queen Anne's County Public Schools says it is unable to substantiate these claims, referring to them as "rumors."
"However," the statement reads, "facts substantiated by surveillance video taken within our gym showed a close game that only became disruptive when a Parkside player assaulted a Kent Island player with a punch to the side of the head."
Queen Anne's reportedly conducted interviews with officiants, parents, students, and staff and say there is no evidence of racial slurs used during the game.
The statement from Wicomico claims that this is not the first time teams have reported hearing similar racially derogatory language or seeing racially derogatory actions from Kent Island students.
“There is much to discuss and work out by both counties regarding this issue to determine how we will move forward. Wicomico County Public Schools is committed to continuing to provide a good, safe game atmosphere at its home contests, for both teams and fans, and we will accept nothing less when our teams travel,” the statement concluded.
Attendance was limited at both the Monday playoff game between Parkside and Kent Island girls as well as Tuesday’s Kent Island at Wicomico High game. Both Wicomico County Public Schools and Queen Anne’s County Public Schools agreed to the limitations.