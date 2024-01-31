DELAWARE - Coyote sightings are surging in Delaware, fueling discussions about potential changes to the existing hunting regulations established in 2014.
Jake Klaverweiden, the operator of Eastern Shore Predator Control, who for free will hunt coyotes says he's seen a two to threefold surge in coyote numbers this year. He says they are a particularly difficult hunt,
“They’re a lot smarter than anything else – and even if they have become more populated there’s not an over abundance of them so they're harder to track down.
While Maryland allows Klaverweiden to hunt coyotes at any time, Delaware restricts such activities to daylight hours during season unless an immediate threat is present. He says with the growing population of the nocturnal animals, it's time to make a change.
"If Delaware could change their laws so you can hunt at nighttime with night vision or thermal optics, that would definitely help. It would make a huge difference." said Klaverweiden.
According to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC), coyotes are opportunistic feeders, posing threats to livestock and small animals.
Jeff Hague, President of the Delaware State Sportsmen Association, points out that the absence of natural predators contributes to the escalating coyote population. He says hunters need to be able to deal with them at night,
“One of the reasons the number is growing, is because by only being able to hunt legally during the day – they're sleeping, they’re not out during the day they're nocturnal animals. And you don’t see them, because their too smart to be able to be seen during the day," said Hague.
DNREC has not confirmed plans for changes. Coyotes have only recently appeared in Delaware and Maryland, with DNREC attributing their gradual migration into the state to its unique geography as a peninsula.
DNREC notes that coyotes have been present in Delaware for at least a decade, making it the last state to witness the establishment of a coyote population, with Hawaii being the only state without coyotes.
DNREC offers a few tips to minimize encounters with coyotes.
It is crucial not to feed them, and homeowners are advised to keep bird feeders out of reach, as coyotes are attracted to bread, table scraps, and even seeds. Ensuring the secure closure of garbage containers is also recommended. In case of a coyote encounter, DNREC suggests scaring them away by chasing or shouting at them.