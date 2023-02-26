RHODESDALE, Md. - A tanker tractor trailer hauling gasoline overturned in Dorchester County on Sunday morning.
Officials say it happened after 10 a.m. on Rhodesdale-Vienna Road near Rhodesdale.
Cambridge Volunteer Fire Company says the truck had over eight thousand gallons of gas on board.
Crews worked to transfer the gas to another truck, before turning the truck upright.
Fire crews from Brookview, East New Market, Hurlock and other agencies responded.
It wasn't until after 3 p.m. on Sunday that the scene was cleared.
The investigation into what caused that truck to overturn continues in Dorchester County.